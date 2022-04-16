Video: Suspect arrested after leading police on chase across Metro Detroit in stolen car

Michigan State Police share video footage from a helicopter that assisted with the arrest of a suspect accused of stealing a vehicle on April 16, 2022. Photo courtesy of MSP.

A person accused of stealing a car has been arrested Saturday after leading law enforcement on a chase through Metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police say they assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning with pursuing a driver in a stolen vehicle as they took off through the area.

The driver reportedly led police on the Lodge Freeway and on Telegraph, sometimes reaching speeds of 120 mph. The suspect then led officers onto Southfield Freeway, officials said.

MSP say the driver ditched the vehicle on Schoolcraft near Southfield Freeway, and then led officers on a brief foot chase. The suspect -- a male whose age and identity have not been released -- has been arrested, officials said.

MSP posted helicopter camera footage of the chase -- you can watch below.

We haven’t had a aviation assist in awhile. So here you go! Happy Saturday! Great job by all getting another criminal off the street. pic.twitter.com/kuXj3opchV — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 16, 2022

No other details have been shared at this time.

