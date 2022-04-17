Passenger killed in crash after driver fled from police in Flint

FLINT, Mich. – A man riding passenger in a vehicle that sped away from police during a traffic stop in Flint has died, authorities said Sunday.

Just after midnight on Sunday morning, Michigan State Police say they stopped a vehicle that was accused of a traffic violation near the intersection of Pierson and Clio roads. When troopers approached the vehicle, the driver -- a 44-year-old man from Flint -- sped off, heading south on Clio Road.

Officials say they spotted a handgun and “potential narcotics” in the vehicle as they approached, before the car fled at a high rate of speed.

Troopers pursued the fleeing vehicle for about 1.5 miles, until the vehicle crashed near Welch Boulevard and Dayton Street, police said. The driver and a passenger -- a 45-year-old man from Flint -- reportedly had to be extracted from the vehicle following the crash.

The 45-year-old passenger died as a result of his injuries, officials said. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital, and remained hospitalized as of noon Sunday.

The identities of the men involved have not been released. Officials say that no police vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unclear what the fleeing vehicle crashed into, and if there is another vehicle involved.

Michigan State Police say the 44-year-old driver will face charges for the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

