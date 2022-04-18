41º

Stolen school bus crashes into pickup in Canton after driver rams through fence, flees police

26-year-old Michigan man arrested

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

A school bus that was stolen on Aug. 17, 2022, in Augusta Township and crashed in Canton Township, police said. (Michigan State Police)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A stolen school bus crashed into a pickup truck in Canton Township after the driver rammed his way through a fence and fled police, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 8:20 p.m. Sunday (April 17) to investigate a bus that was stolen from a locked fence in Augusta Township, they said.

Troopers learned that a 26-year-old man from the Stevenson Lake area had rammed the bus through the fence, according to authorities.

The bus was seen driving on Willis Road, U.S. 23 and I-94, police said. When officers tried to stop the bus, it fled, according to police.

Officials said the bus ran a red light in Canton Township and crashed into a pickup truck.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on charges of unlawful driving away of an automobile, resisting and obstructing police, fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of property between $999 and $20,000, and breaking and entering.

He was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The occupants of the pickup truck were treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police were assisted by police from Ann Arbor and Canton Township, they said.

