With more access, Michiganders’ recycling rate has reached an all-time high

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has reported that Michiganders’ recycling rate is up 35.4%.

EGLE has stated that this is possible due to residents having more access to recycling services across the state. The department reports that nearly 3 million households have access to recycling in their communities. That is roughly 75% of Michiganders who can reuse, reduce and recycle.

“This tremendous accomplishment represents a bipartisan effort in a historic partnership with the Michigan Legislature in combination with the nonprofit sector and business community that Michigan has never seen happen before,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said during a virtual news conference Monday morning.

The statistics come from a three-year review that coincided with the state’s “Know It Before You Throw It” campaign. According to officials, this campaign helps EGLE promote initiatives for local partners that have initiatives tailored towards their communities. One of the main features of the educational campaign is the Recycling Raccoon Squad.

Ad

RELATED: Are you recycling correctly? This handy chart will clear up any confusion

EGLE has also released that Michigan’s recycling industry processes 440,828 tons of materials annually.

During Monday’s virtual conference, it was said that many grants will be distributed across the state allowing Michigan to keep moving forward being a green state.

An announcement was made that Detroit will receive a $202,000 Renew Michigan grant that will make recycling easier in city parks and some neighborhoods beginning this spring.

For Southeast Michigan residents, a $135,000 Renew Michigan grant will help expand recycling in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties’ commercial sectors.

“These strategic investments EGLE has announced today reflect the commitment of communities across Michigan to finding modern and scalable solutions across our entire recycling system,” Clark said. “It is critical that EGLE continue to work together with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, our partners in the Michigan Legislature, the private sector, nonprofits like The Recycling Partnership, and at the federal and local levels to ensure we achieve our state’s goals for sustainable operations.”

Ad

RELATED: This upscale resale boutique in Ferndale is good for your wallet and the planet