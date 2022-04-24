How to track DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan -- April 24, 2022

(Matt Slocum, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move through Southeast Michigan on Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours, and those storms could pose some hazards.

Local 4Caster Andrew Humphrey says that there is a chance for the region to see strong-to-severe storms that could produce damaging winds and hail, which could lead to power outages in the area.

Potential hazards include:

Damaging wind and wind gusts of 55 mph or faster

Hail as large as 1 inch in diameter

Torrential rain causing localized flooding

Frequent lightning

Isolate tornado (low risk but cannot be ruled out)

Here’s how to track power outages

DTE Energy customers can visit the company’s Outage Center right here to track power outages at any given time. Their outage map shows where any power outages are located.

Consumers Energy customers can check that company’s power outage map right here.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.

Be extremely cautious near metal fences , which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.

Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.

Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.

A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. . A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online , on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800.477.4747.

Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

