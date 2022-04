DETROIT – A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his brother, Detroit police said.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Monday (April 25) in the 13500 block of Mansfield Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Officials said a man stabbed his brother and fled the scene in his brother’s vehicle. He was taken into custody a few hours later, according to police.

No additional information has been revealed.

Police continue to investigate.