Man charged with murder after stabbing brother to death in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – A man has been charged with murder after he stabbed his brother to death during an argument, Detroit police said.

The incident happened at 4:53 a.m. Monday (April 25) in the 13500 block of Mansfield Street on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

When they arrived, officers found Imari Jenkins, 52, of Detroit, lying in the entrance of a home with multiple stab wounds, they said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Bruce Reuben Jenkins, 58, of Detroit, stabbed his brother three times during an argument. He then fled the scene, according to authorities.

Detroit police arrested Bruce Jenkins later that day, they said. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Bruce Jenkins was arraigned Wednesday and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 11, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 18.