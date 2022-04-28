Suspect escapes after crashing into car at high speed, injuring child, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A suspect escaped police after crashing into a car at a high speed and injuring a 4-year-old boy, Detroit officials said.

Someone in a silver Hyundai was speeding at 11:35 a.m. when the car struck a Nissan and rolled over, according to authorities.

A mother and her 4-year-old son were in the Nissan, police said. The mother wasn’t hurt, but the boy had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is stable, officials said.

Detroit police said the suspect fled on foot and was seen getting into a white Ford Edge. Officers pursued the Edge, but lost it in the area of 8 Mile and Schoenherr roads, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.