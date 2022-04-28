48º

Local News

Suspect escapes after crashing into car at high speed, injuring child, Detroit police say

4-year-old boy taken to hospital with minor injuries, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Detroit Police, DPD, Detroit Police Department, Crime, Detroit Crime, 8 Mile Road, Schoenherr Road, Police Chase, Detroit Car Crash, Car Crash
Police lights.

DETROIT – A suspect escaped police after crashing into a car at a high speed and injuring a 4-year-old boy, Detroit officials said.

Someone in a silver Hyundai was speeding at 11:35 a.m. when the car struck a Nissan and rolled over, according to authorities.

A mother and her 4-year-old son were in the Nissan, police said. The mother wasn’t hurt, but the boy had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He is stable, officials said.

Detroit police said the suspect fled on foot and was seen getting into a white Ford Edge. Officers pursued the Edge, but lost it in the area of 8 Mile and Schoenherr roads, according to authorities.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email