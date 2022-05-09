Why is dangerous street racing such an issue at Tireman Avenue and Epworth Street?

A crash happened Sunday night at the intersection of Tireman and Epworth on Detroit's west side. Four people were injured and taken to the hospital.

DETROIT – Two cars involved in an illegal street race in Detroit ran through a red light and one of them crashed into an SUV with two adults and two children inside.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday (May 8) at the intersection of Tireman Avenue and Epworth Street on Detroit’s west side

Police said the area is a spot that is big for illegal street racing because in that area is a half of a mile straight away and the racing is getting people hurt.

The SUV was trying to turn left onto Tireman when the racers went through the red light. Darin Brooks is a security guard at Govanni Used Cars, just feet away.

“I didn’t hear any warning, no skid marks. No, nothing, just a loud boom like something exploded,” Brooks said.

The SUV was badly damaged and its occupants were trapped inside. Bystanders immediately started trying to get them out of the vehicle. The children were pulled from the SUV and bleeding.

The racing driver whose car wasn’t involved in the crash helped the other racer get out of their car. They fled the scene in the vehicle that wasn’t involved in the crash.

Detroit police are investigating. The four people hurt in the crash are in stable condition, according to police.

