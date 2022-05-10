Man, woman wanted in carjacking on Detroit’s west side, police say

Two people wanted in connection with an April 23, 2022, carjacking in Detroit.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with a carjacking on the city’s west side, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. April 23 in the 4500 block of Allendale Street, according to authorities.

A 31-year-old man was sitting inside his blue Chevrolet Malibu when he was approached by a man and a woman, officials said. They ordered him to get out of the car, and then told him to sit in the passenger’s seat, police said.

The other man, who was armed, got into the driver’s seat and drove away, with the woman following in a silver Chrysler Town and Country minivan, according to officials.

They drove to a gas station in the 5800 block of Tireman Avenue, where they robbed the 31-year-old and let him go, authorities said.

The Malibu was later recovered, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos above or has information on the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.