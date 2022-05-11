Oxford school board declines state attorney general’s second offer to investigate deadly high school shooting

FILE - Memorial items are shown on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Officials planned to welcome students back to Oxford High School on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, which is reopening for the first time since four students were killed and six students and a teacher were injured during a shooting at the school on Nov. 30, 2021. The students have been attending classes at other buildings since Jan. 10. A fellow student, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with murder and other crimes. His parents also are facing charges. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

OXFORD, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made a second offer to the board of education at Oxford Community Schools to perform an independent investigation of the Oxford High School shooting. The board declined her offer.

The Nov. 30, 2021 shooting left four students dead and seven other people injured, including a teacher. A 15-year-old student and his parents are facing several charges in connection with the shooting.

The school district declined her initial offer in early December of 2021. Back then, Nessel said she has a team that is willing to step in and conduct a full comprehensive investigation of the events leading up to the shooting.

Ad

Part of the investigation would be into if any policies or protocol were not followed and would go further than the investigation conducted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“The school board’s unwillingness to partner with my department on this effort flies in the face of transparency,” Nessel said after the latest rejection. “The rejection sends a message that the board is more focused on limiting liability than responding to the loud outcry from the Oxford community to deliver greater peace of mind to the students, parents and educators that lived through this traumatic event.”

Read: Oxford High School students, parents call for review of school safety plan

Read Nessel’s full statement below:

“I am deeply disappointed by the school board’s repeated rejection of my offers to perform an independent and thorough review of the systems and procedures in the days leading up to and on November 30, 2021. My goal is not to assign blame but to help identify ways to improve school safety for Oxford and all schools in Michigan. The school board’s unwillingness to partner with my department on this effort flies in the face of transparency. The rejection sends a message that the board is more focused on limiting liability than responding to the loud outcry from the Oxford community to deliver greater peace of mind to the students, parents and educators that lived through this traumatic event. “My department can only perform an exhaustive and thorough review when we have the full cooperation of the school board and district. Absent that partnership, I am restricted to the publicly available information we have all read and reviewed. Despite this outcome, I will return to Oxford in the coming weeks and continue my work to be a resource to the community. This latest setback does not deter my efforts to share best practices across our state in order to help all schools improve the safety and security of their learning environments.” Dana Nessel

Below is a copy of the letter Nessel sent to the board last month following a community conversation with families from Oxford: