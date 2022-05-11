Oxford school board declines state attorney general’s second offer to investigate deadly high school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel made a second offer to the board of education at Oxford Community Schools to perform an independent investigation of the Oxford High School shooting. The board declined her offer.
The Nov. 30, 2021 shooting left four students dead and seven other people injured, including a teacher. A 15-year-old student and his parents are facing several charges in connection with the shooting.
The school district declined her initial offer in early December of 2021. Back then, Nessel said she has a team that is willing to step in and conduct a full comprehensive investigation of the events leading up to the shooting.
Part of the investigation would be into if any policies or protocol were not followed and would go further than the investigation conducted by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
“The school board’s unwillingness to partner with my department on this effort flies in the face of transparency,” Nessel said after the latest rejection. “The rejection sends a message that the board is more focused on limiting liability than responding to the loud outcry from the Oxford community to deliver greater peace of mind to the students, parents and educators that lived through this traumatic event.”
Read Nessel’s full statement below:
Below is a copy of the letter Nessel sent to the board last month following a community conversation with families from Oxford: