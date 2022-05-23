46º

Police search for men who shot at Detroit officers early Saturday morning

Shooting happened around 4 a.m. on May 21

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Multiple shots were fired at Detroit police officers inside a squad car early Saturday morning.

DETROIT – Gunshots were fired at Detroit officers over the weekend.

Detroit police tweeted Saturday afternoon that the suspects who shot at the squad car were driving a black Ford Fusion and shot the squad car around 4 a.m near Davison Street and Dexter Avenue.

The shots were landing eight inches above the driving officer’s heads.

Police Chief James White said he believes that a decoy car was used to distract the officers from drag racing. Officials say that eight shots were fired at the officers.

“This is unacceptable and we need to do something as a community,” said White in a press conference on Monday.

If you have any information on the drag race that took place on Saturday, please call (313) 267-4600.

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

