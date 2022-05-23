Police search for men who shot at Detroit officers early Saturday morning

DETROIT – Gunshots were fired at Detroit officers over the weekend.

Detroit police tweeted Saturday afternoon that the suspects who shot at the squad car were driving a black Ford Fusion and shot the squad car around 4 a.m near Davison Street and Dexter Avenue.

“….This heinous act is irresponsible and could have taken the lives of the officers and innocent bystanders. We will aggressively pursue these suspects until they are in custody. If our community knows something please call us immediately.” 5/5#OneDetroit pic.twitter.com/sw91IcDqcT — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 21, 2022

The shots were landing eight inches above the driving officer’s heads.

Police Chief James White said he believes that a decoy car was used to distract the officers from drag racing. Officials say that eight shots were fired at the officers.

“This is unacceptable and we need to do something as a community,” said White in a press conference on Monday.

If you have any information on the drag race that took place on Saturday, please call (313) 267-4600.