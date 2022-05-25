4 people in custody after shots fired at Detroit police officers

Detroit police have four people in their custody as of Wednesday morning in connection with an incident Saturday, in which shots were fired at officers.

Detroit police executed a search warrant on Tuesday, May 24, at a home near Whittier and Somerset avenues, in search of four individuals who they believed were involved in acts of aggression toward officers on Saturday, May 21.

According to Detroit police, at about 4 a.m. Saturday, two men and two women were riding in a black Ford Fusion near Davison Street and Dexter Avenue. A man was reportedly hanging out of the car and fired several shots at a police officer’s vehicle while in motion.

Detroit police Chief James White said he believes the car was used as a decoy to distract officers from a drag race happening nearby.

Officials say the bullets shot at the patrol car landed eight inches above the officers’ heads. No injuries were reported from the incident.

🚨Wanted for Aggravated Assault on Detroit Police Officers🚨:

We're searching for four persons of interest in connection to a shooting that occurred Saturday at 4 a.m. in the area of Davison and Dexter. pic.twitter.com/1pqY38TvcD — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 23, 2022

A search warrant was carried out at a home on Tuesday that was believed to be connected to the individuals involved. Officials said four individuals fled from the home as police arrived, but were later taken into police custody.

It is currently unclear if the four individuals in custody are the four individuals police were looking for.

Officials are expected to provide more details on Wednesday. No further information has been released at this time.

