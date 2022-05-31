3 seriously injured when 2 motorcycles, pickup truck crash in Clay Township

The scene where two motorcycles and a pickup truck were involved in a May 29, 2022, crash in Clay Township.

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people who were on motorcycles were seriously injured over the weekend when two motorcycles and a pickup truck crashed in Clay Township, police said.

The crash happened at 2:33 p.m. Sunday (May 29) on Pointe Tremble Road near Estergreen Street, according to authorities.

The crash involved one pickup truck and two motorcycles, Clay Township police said. There were three people on the motorcycles, and they were all seriously injured, officials said.

They were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Specifics about their conditions have not been provided.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Pointe Tremble Road was shut down for about three hours while police, firefighters, and deputies investigated.