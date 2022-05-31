Morning 4: Massive search of landfill to find missing Eastpointe teen starts today -- and more news

Detroit police to begin massive search of landfill to find remains of 17-year-old Zion Foster

Detroit police are expected to start a massive search of a Lenox Township landfill on Tuesday to find missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster.

The search begins Tuesday (May 31). Around 70 people are expected to be assisting in the search each day.

50+ people form human chain to search for 6-year-old girl who drowned at Kensington Metropark

A 6-year-old Detroit girl was pronounced dead shortly after being pulled from the water at Kensington Metropark in Milford Township on Monday (May 31).

Witnesses said around 50 or more people formed a human chain and walked into the water, trying to find the young girl. They did find her, but she had been under the water too long to be resuscitated.

‘Unsafe for human occupancy’: bd’s Mongolian Grill in Ann Arbor closed after 28 years

Downtown Tree Town has lost another longtime resident.

bd’s Mongolian Grill, on the corner of Main and Washington, closed its doors in May after 28 years of serving the downtown area.

‘What happened to Henry?’: Michigan State University’s first Black drum major disappeared 49 years ago

Henry Louis Baltimore Jr. disappeared 49 years ago, just days before he was scheduled to testify against a man who robbed him at gunpoint.

