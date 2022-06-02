Pickup truck driver killed when stolen Camaro ignores red light, crashes into him in Detroit

A stolen Camaro involved in a May 18, 2022, fatal hit-and-run crash at McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit.

DETROIT – A pickup truck driver was killed when a stolen Camaro disregarded a red light and crashed into him at a Detroit intersection, officials said.

The crash happened at 11:37 p.m. May 18 at the intersection of West McNichols and Telegraph roads, according to authorities.

A 74-year-old man was driving his silver 2000 GMC Sierra pickup south on Telegraph Road when a Chevrolet Camaro heading west on McNichols Road crashed into him, police said.

Here’s surveillance footage showing the seconds leading up to the collision:

The Camaro had been stolen before the crash, according to officials.

The driver of the Camaro got out and fled the crash scene on foot, authorities said.

Officials took the 74-year-old man to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries days later, they said.

Detectives said clothes left inside the Camaro might belong to the person responsible for the crash. They released pictures of the clothes Thursday (June 2) in hopes it will help identify that person.

Clothes found inside a stolen Camaro involved in a May 18, 2022, fatal hit-and-run crash at McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

Shoes found inside a stolen Camaro involved in a May 18, 2022, fatal hit-and-run crash at McNichols and Telegraph roads in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.