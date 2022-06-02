What we know about 8 cases of unidentified bodies being found in Detroit River during previous Junes

DETROIT – We’re taking a look at unidentified people recovered from the Detroit River in the month of June.

The oldest case dates back to June of 1968 and the most recent case happened in 2015.

Read: More Michigan cold case coverage

June 9, 1968: White man, 55-65 years old

A white male was recovered from the Detroit River near Historic Fort Wayne. Police believe he had been in the water for a week.

Officials were unable to identify him due to decomposition. His death is listed as a homicide, but little information is available.

Police believe he is between 55 and 65 years old. He was 5′7′' and weighed 195 lbs. His hair may have been gray or partially gray.

He was wearing a blue pea coat, black pants, a black shirt over a gray shirt, and long johns. He had black rubbers over brown shoes and a gold-tone ring with a white stone on his left ring finger.

Ad

Anyone with information should call Detroit police at 313-596-1800.

June 15, 1983: White man, 40-50 years old

A white male was recovered from the Detroit River behind the Detroit Free Press building.

Officials were unable to identify him due to decomposition.

Police believe he was between 40 and 50 years old. He was 5′9′' and weighed 180 lbs.

He had hand warmer chemical packs in the front pocket of his jacket. He was wearing a light blue jacket, a greenish corduroy jacket, and a blue/grey/red checkered shirt. He had blue jeans and grey underwear on.

He was wearing insulated boots, a white sock with a red and blue stripe.

June 15, 1983: White man, 20-30 years old

A white male was recovered from the Detroit River at the foot of Joseph Campau Avenue.

Officials were unable to identify him due to decomposition.

Police believe he was between 20 and 30 years old. He was 5′9′' and weighed 155 lbs.

He had brown hair that was curly. He has sparse stubble in the goatee area and his eyes were brown.

Ad

He was wearing a green/khaki K-Mart brand coat, dark blue zippered jacket, and black synthetic shirt with long sleeves that were size 15-33. Blue jean jacket Branded Lion. Gray trousers with Scott written on the inside, brief style underwear with “Lewis 31854″ inscribed.

He had blue/grey non-matching socks and tan worn Woven-style slip-on shoes size 7.5

June 30, 1983: Black man, 15-25 years old

A Black male was recovered from the Detroit River, near the foot of Helen Street.

Officials were unable to identify him due to decomposition.

Police believe he was between 15 and 25 years old. He was 5′6′' and officials could not estimate his weight.

He had black hair. He was wearing dark brown pants and was not wearing a shirt or shoes. He had two gold chains (fine and yellow gold-tone links) around his neck.

June 17, 1990: Black man, 30-40 years old

A Black male was recovered from the Detroit River, downriver from Lake Saint Clair.

Officials were unable to identify him due to decomposition. They believed he had been in the water for days.

Ad

Police believe he was between 30 and 40 years old. He was 5′10′' and weighed 215 lbs.

He had black hair, a mustache, and brown eyes. His fingernails were long. He had a scar on his left wrist and a mole on his right thigh.

He was only wearing white socks and white underwear.

Anyone with information should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

June 11, 1994: White man, 35-45 years old

A white male was recovered from the Detroit River on June 11, 1994.

Officials were unable to identify him due to decomposition. They believe he could have died sometime in 1993 or 1994.

Police believe he could be from a foreign country, possibly from Russia.

Police believe he was between 35 and 45 years old. He was 5′8′' and weighed 141 lbs.

He had brown hair and brown eyes.

Two Moskow subway tokens and a lighter were found near the body.

He was wearing Levis and brown sweatpants with Chinese Laundry Mark, a black t-shirt, blue sweatshirt pullover and two pairs of size. He had foreign size 24 EE tennis shoes and a belt on.

Ad

Anyone with information should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

June 8, 2006: Black man, 40-60

A white male was recovered from the Detroit River on June 8, 2006 near the Belle Isle Harbor Master Station.

Officials were unable to identify him due to decomposition. They believe he could have died sometime in 2005 or 2006.

He had black hair and a very short haircut. He had brown eyes.

Police believe he was between 40 and 60 years old. He was 5′7′' and weighed 190 lbs.

June 13, 2015: White man, 40-70

A white male was recovered from the Detroit River on June 13, 2015 near the GM Renaissance Center.

Officials were unable to identify him due to decomposition. They believe he could have died sometime in 2014 or 2015.

He had gray or partially gray hair that was cut short on the sides and longer on top. He had a clean-shaven face.

He was wearing dark wash ‘Diesel Industries’ jeans, white and blue striped button-up shirt, a black leather belt and Dark Wash ‘Diesel Industries’ jeans, white and Hermes brand black leather loafers.

Ad

Man found in Detroit River on June 13, 2015. (NamUs)

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.