Morning 4: Livonia native wanted in murder of cyclist in Austin last seen at airport -- and other news

Livonia native sought in murder of cyclist in Austin last seen at airport

A woman sought in the murder of a cyclist in Austin, Texas in May was dropped off to an airport, according to new details from the U.S. Marshals.

Teen linked to serial killer case still missing 41 years after going to Canton ice cream parlor

15-year-old girl who was linked to a suspected serial killer case is still missing 41 years after she was last seen at an ice cream parlor in Canton Township.

On June 8, 1981, Kim Marie Larrow went to Stroh’s Ice Cream Parlor near Sheldon and Ann Arbor roads in Canton Township. Her family said she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

‘It’s a disaster’: Dearborn Heights residents fed up with trash hauler as garbage piles up

The Dearborn Heights community is ready to dump its new trash hauler just three months into a new contract due to significant complaints.

Neighbors say they’re frustrated and fed up. During a city council meeting, one councilman compared the waste services to a burnt-out Ford Pinto, and that was one of the nicer comparisons.

Full video: Matthew McConaughey delivers emotional plea for gun law reform after Uvalde shooting

Matthew McConaughey appeared in the White House briefing room on Tuesday afternoon to tell the stories of the kids murdered in Uvalde, his hometown, and to push for common sense gun law reform.

McConaughey delivered an emotional 22-minute speech at the podium, sharing stories from the families he met in Uvalde, and talking about the need to change laws, and to make sure “their lives mattered.”

