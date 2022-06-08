Teen linked to serial killer case still missing 41 years after going to Canton ice cream parlor

Kim Marie Larrow as a 15-year-old in 1981 (left) and an age-progressed photo of what she might have looked like as a 43-year-old in 2009.

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old girl who was linked to a suspected serial killer case is still missing 41 years after she was last seen at an ice cream parlor in Canton Township.

On June 8, 1981, Kim Marie Larrow went to Stroh’s Ice Cream Parlor near Sheldon and Ann Arbor roads in Canton Township. Her family said she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

RELATED: Novi teen linked to suspected serial killer last seen 40 years ago at Twelve Oaks Mall

Officials said Larrow liked to hitchhike and had run away in the past, so she wasn’t reported missing until several days later, according to the Doe Network. Her mother, who she’d been living with one week before her disappearance, refused to cooperate with the investigation, police said.

Ad

Members of Larrow’s extended family said she would always contact someone when she ran off, so not hearing from her for so long was unusual.

In 2018, Larrow’s brother, Brandon Headley, spoke to Local 4 about his sister’s disappearance.

“Kim was a forgotten child by an extremely selfish family,” Headley said. “We all should have been there more for you, and I’ll never forgive myself, ever. I believe I’ll see Kim again someday, and then I’ll be able to tell her how sorry I am.”

At the time of that interview, crews were searching a wooded area in Macomb Township for the bodies of missing persons they suspected were linked to convicted killer Arthur Ream. The search took place in the area where authorities found the body of his victim, Cindy Zarzycki, a 13-year-old girl who disappeared from Eastpointe in 1986.

Ad

Ream was in prison for the rape of a 15-year-old girl when he spoke to investigators in 2008 and described the property at 23 Mile Road and North Avenue as the place where he had buried Zarzycki.

“I’ve always thought that Mr. Ream was responsible for additional kidnappings and murders and felt that area could be a place where other bodies were buried,” said John Calabrese, former deputy police chief for the Eastpointe Police Department.

Larrow is one of multiple girls whose disappearances have been linked to Ream by investigators, though the connections haven’t been confirmed.

“I dread thinking about it, if it was this monster,” Headley said.

Officials released an age progression photo of what Larrow might have looked like in 2009, at 43 years old:

An age-progression photo that shows what Kim Marie Larrow might have looked like in 2009, at 43 years old. (NamUs)

She would now be 56 years old.

Anyone with information about Larrow’s case is asked to call the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400 or the FBI at 313-965-2323.

Ad

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.