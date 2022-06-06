Southfield man charged for attempted sexual assault, kidnapping at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – A 32-year-old Southfield man has been charged for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

According to officials from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on May 14, around 8:40 a.m. Raymond Anthony James Jr. approached an Ohio woman in the Blue Deck Parking Garage at DTW. A news release states that the suspect led the 45-year-old woman to a vacant area and attempted to sexually assault her.

Officials state that James Jr. has been charged with aggravated indecent exposure and a count of kidnapping.

“The alleged actions of this defendant once again shows that we are not safe from sexual assault anywhere or any time,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release. “I am not trying to be an alarmist, but we must stay focused and not let incidents like this ever be relegated to the back pages again. Prevention, education, and swift action by law enforcement are key.”

The news release states that Jackson is expected to be arraigned on June 7.