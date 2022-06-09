Police looking for man who robbed a Family Dollar in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar store off West Grand Boulevard on May 30.

According to officials, around 2:35 p.m. an armed suspect went into a Family Dollar Store on the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard. The alleged suspect approached the check-out counter with a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

Detroit police say that the suspect stole an undisclosed about of money and cigarettes from the location and fled on foot.

Police believe that the suspect is 58-year-old Treandis Green.

Green is 6′0″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing black jogging pants, dark shoes, a black ‘Puma’ t-shirt and a blue baseball cap with a ‘G’ on the front.

Green had an unidentified female that fled the scene with him after the incident. Police say she was last seen wearing white shoes, dark-colored pants and a purple jacket.

If you have any information about this incident please call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.