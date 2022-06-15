Morning 4: Detroit police respond to several shootings Tuesday night, including at graduation party -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Violent night in Detroit as police respond to multiple shootings, including at a graduation party

It was a violent night in Detroit on Tuesday, as police responded to multiple shootings across the city, including at a graduation party.

Authorities say they have never seen a night like this.

Allen Park parents, students fighting to save school they say is making a difference in young lives

Families and teachers are angry over the decision to shut down Allen Park Community High School.

There are two major issues here. First, families are upset at how the situation was executed. Second, people are worried about what will happen to the children in the program.

That’s why a Change.org petition is now in motion, hoping to keep the school open. In the meantime, students are wondering what they will do next year.

Monroe man still missing 31 years after walking into woods, leaving young daughter in car

A Monroe man who disappeared 31 years ago after an argument with his brother is still missing.

Joey Johnathon Haines was last seen in Monroe, Michigan on June 15, 1991.

Police: Sterling Heights man killed in motorcycle crash after other driver goes through red light

A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash in Sterling Heights. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday (June 15) in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Metro Parkway.

