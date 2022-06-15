95º

Pontiac man turns himself in after fatally shooting another man, police say

Shooting happened on June 10 around 10:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tony Fong Woo III (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 22-year-old man from Pontiac who reportedly fatally shot a 29-year-old man on June 10 turned himself in to Detroit police on Wednesday.

A news release states that Tony Fong Woo III was arrested and transported to the Oakland County Jail after being arrested around 12:30 p.m. Woo was previously charged with assault with intent to murder, but after the victim died on Monday, the charge was upgraded to murder.

Officials say that the 22-year-old shot 29-year-old Jaquan Garrett in the area of Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive due to an argument between the two men. According to a news release, when deputies arrived at the crime scene, bystanders were performing CPR on Garrett, who was shot once in the head.

According to police, Woo has two prior convictions: one for domestic violence and another for driving while unlicensed.

