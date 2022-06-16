Suspect leads police on chase after 6 Ford Mustangs stolen from Flat Rock assembly plant

Officials say a suspect led police on a chase after six Ford Mustangs were stolen overnight from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant. The Flat Rock Police Department said that the vehicles were stolen Thursday at 3:19 a.m. near Gibraltar Road and I-75.

Initially, officials said that five Ford Mustangs were stolen from the plant as the thieves drove passed a Ford Security Guard that was guarding the gate.

It was later determined that the final number was six after the Michigan State Police located one of the Mustangs driving northbound on I-75, which resulted in a pursuit, officials say.

After the short-lived pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody, authorities say.

The Detroit Police Department say they recovered two other Ford Mustangs unoccupied in the areas of 23rd Street and Warren Avenue and Springwells Street and I-75.

Police say that three Ford Mustangs have been recovered so far.

The other three remaining are Brittany Blue and Grey in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flat Rock Police Department Detective Bureau at (734) 782-2496 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.