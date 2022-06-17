Morning 4: Garage door destroyed after car crashes into 2 Southfield homes -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Car crashes into 2 homes in Southfield, destroys garage door

A car plowed through a Southfield home garage door before hitting the neighboring home on Friday morning.

We’re not sure what led up to this crash just yet, but visuals from the scene show a garage door completely destroyed, with a vehicle, severely damaged, impacting the home next door to the garage.



Michigan gas prices to fall below $5 this weekend, analyst says

It’s no secret that gas prices falling below $5 per gallon would be extremely helpful to drivers in Michigan and around the country -- and that just may soon become a reality, one gas analyst says.



Body of Flint woman who vanished 8 years ago found in abandoned house

The remains of a Flint woman who vanished eight years ago have been found inside an abandoned house.



Teen who fired shot at Stony Creek Metropark released to parents, officials say

A teenager who admitted to firing a gunshot Wednesday in the parking lot of a beach at Stony Creek Metropark has been released back to their parents, officials announced Thursday.

