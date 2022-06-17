Metro Detroit weather: Cooling down for dads

DETROIT – It is cooler and a bit better sleeping weather early this Friday morning after a cool front cruised through here on Thursday. Temps are in the middle 60s as you prep for that walk with the pooch or, prep for what to wear to work. The cooler air will keep slowly pouring into Metro Detroit today and throughout this Father’s Day weekend. No issues with any wet weather as our skies are clear and the humidity is becoming less of a factor today with even more comfortable air expected here Saturday.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.

There is a different feel to the air today with a nice and steady breeze pumping in from the WNW 7-17 gusting 20-25mph. Still, highs will land in the lower 80s around most of Metro Detroit while our North Zone may not make it out of the upper 70s. It’s going to be a beautiful Finally Friday any way you slice it although a little bumpy perhaps on some of our local lakes. Our skies will stay mostly sunny most of today and most of the weekend ahead as we give that umbrella a rest and consider firing up the sprinkler system for the grass and garden with minimal rain chances looking at the forecast for the next week.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Both Saturday and Sunday mornings will be on the cool side with lower 50s in the morning and a few neighborhoods dipping down into the upper 40s. You will see a nice blend of sun and clouds Saturday across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with high temps in the middle 70s and winds out of the NNW 5-15mph.

On Sunday we celebrate both Juneteenth and Father’s Day and it will be ideal. Expect sun to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s with lighter winds. The European computer model brings a few scattered showers into parts of Metro Detroit late on Sunday while most other model data keeps us completely dry which seems more likely. We will certainly keep you posted if there are any curve balls in the forecast.

The heat and humidity creep back in on Monday with a bit more cloud cover and highs in the middle 80s or warmer. Tuesday is downright hot and muggy with highs into the low to middle 90s. Wednesday will be a similar set up and a few pop up thundershowers are possible in the heat of the afternoon both days. It doesn’t look like any organized rain makers are heading our way any time soon but we will keep you posted if anything changes. Please make sure you and yours have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

Ad

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android