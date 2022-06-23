77º

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

Jayvon Moore charged in shooting

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said.

Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.

Jayvon Moore, 24, of Detroit, is accused of shooting the woman -- his estranged girlfriend -- with a handgun that he fired multiple times. He then fled the scene, according to authorities.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Moore was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of felon in possession, one count of felonious assault, and three felony firearm violations.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in 36th District Court.

