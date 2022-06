A 3-year-old boy was found dead inside a freezer in a home on Detroit’s west side.

DETROIT – A 3-year-old boy was found dead inside a freezer Friday at a home on Detroit’s west side.

The discovery was made at a home on Monte Vista Street, near I-96 and Grand River Avenue. A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody, police said.

It’s unclear how long the child was inside the freezer.

Detroit police are expected to provide an update sometime Friday (June 24).

