Shooter fires at man, woman driving away from Detroit apartment complex, killing 1

A vehicle crashed after two people were shot while driving away from a building near 6 Mile Road and Telegraph Road in Detroit on June 26, 2022.

DETROIT – Police have taken a person into custody who is accused of shooting at a man and a woman Sunday night, killing one of them on Detroit’s west side.

According to officials, at around 11 p.m. Sunday night, a man and a woman were shot while driving away from an apartment complex at 6 Mile Road and Telegraph Road. The two were reportedly able to continue driving, and reached the area of Grand River Avenue and Grayfield Street about one mile away before crashing.

A photo of the vehicle from the scene can be seen above.

One of the individuals shot is said to have died from their injuries, though it is unclear whether the man or woman died.

Officials believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute that began between neighbors.

Detroit police have taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting. Their identity has not been released.

No other details have been provided at this time. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

