Woman arrested after crossing center line, crashing, leaving other driver badly hurt in Detroit

DETROIT – A woman was arrested Thursday after she crossed the center line of a road in her Jeep, crashed into a car, and fled the scene, leaving the other driver seriously injured, Detroit police said.
The crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on westbound 7 Mile Road near Conant Street, according to authorities.
A woman in her 30s was driving west on 7 Mile Road in a Jeep when she crossed the center line and struck a Nissan, officials said.
The driver of the Nissan, identified only as a person in their 20s, is in critical condition after the crash, according to police.
Officials said the woman fled the scene. She was arrested at 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.