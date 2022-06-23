77º

Woman arrested after crossing center line, crashing, leaving other driver badly hurt in Detroit

Woman in 30s taken into custody, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

The scene of a hit-and-run crash on June 23, 2022, in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A woman was arrested Thursday after she crossed the center line of a road in her Jeep, crashed into a car, and fled the scene, leaving the other driver seriously injured, Detroit police said.

The crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on westbound 7 Mile Road near Conant Street, according to authorities.

A woman in her 30s was driving west on 7 Mile Road in a Jeep when she crossed the center line and struck a Nissan, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan, identified only as a person in their 20s, is in critical condition after the crash, according to police.

Officials said the woman fled the scene. She was arrested at 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

A Jeep involved in a hit-and-run crash on June 23, 2022, in Detroit. (WDIV)
A car that was struck by a hit-and-run driver June 23, 2022, in Detroit. (WDIV)
A car that was struck by a hit-and-run driver June 23, 2022, in Detroit. (WDIV)

