Woman arrested after crossing center line, crashing, leaving other driver badly hurt in Detroit

The scene of a hit-and-run crash on June 23, 2022, in Detroit.

DETROIT – A woman was arrested Thursday after she crossed the center line of a road in her Jeep, crashed into a car, and fled the scene, leaving the other driver seriously injured, Detroit police said.

The crash happened at 5:11 a.m. on westbound 7 Mile Road near Conant Street, according to authorities.

A woman in her 30s was driving west on 7 Mile Road in a Jeep when she crossed the center line and struck a Nissan, officials said.

The driver of the Nissan, identified only as a person in their 20s, is in critical condition after the crash, according to police.

Officials said the woman fled the scene. She was arrested at 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

A Jeep involved in a hit-and-run crash on June 23, 2022, in Detroit. (WDIV)

A car that was struck by a hit-and-run driver June 23, 2022, in Detroit. (WDIV)