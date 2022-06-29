Morning 4: Ballot drive to protect abortion rights nears signature goal in final push for Nov. election

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 24: Abortion rights demonstrators chant as they gather to protest the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case on June 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. The Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

Michigan abortion ballot drive nears signature goal in final push for Nov. election

A push to add a proposal to the November ballot on the right to an abortion in Michigan is nearing its signature goal.

Reproductive Freedom for All, backed by the Michigan ACLU, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and Michigan Voices, would amend the Michigan constitution to affirm “that every person has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which involves the right to make and carry out decisions without political interference about all matters relating to pregnancy, including birth control, abortion, prenatal care, and childbirth.”

Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home

Police believe a man suspected of killing his 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded inside a trailer in a Westland mobile home park.

Westland officers were still at a mobile home park on Glenwood Road near Wayne Road just before 7 a.m. Wednesday (June 29). The victim, identified by her mother as Tabitha Cornwall, was in a Jeep Grand Cherokee and police believe she was trying to flee when she was shot and killed.

Video shows speeding driver strike 2 young girls in Dearborn, move them across street before fleeing

Dearborn police are on the lookout Tuesday night for a man who took off after running down two young sisters. They were rushed to Children’s Hospital, and police now have pictures of the car and the man who hit them.

There’s a surveillance video of two young sisters trying to cross Ross Street near Banner Street on Dearborn’s west side Sunday (June 26) when the driver of a white Pontiac Grand Prix hits them both.

DNR: Michigan man admits he was often drunk while driving around, shooting deer from car

A Michigan man says he was “relieving frustration” by driving around at night and shooting into vacant fields when he illegally shot and abandoned several deer, a Michigan DNR investigation found.

Edward Trout, 29, of Cedar Springs, Michigan, confessed to the DNR that he illegally shot and abandoned multiple deer in Northeast Kent County, with tips on the case dating back to January. Eight tipsters have contacted the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline, reporting gunfire at night and deer carcasses located on or near properties in Nelson and Spencer townships.

