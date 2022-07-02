Morning 4: Former Macomb County Prosecutor turns himself in to federal prison

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith turns himself in to federal prison

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with a corruption scandal and investigation.

He officially reported to the prison, as required, on Thursday. He’s being held at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Worse than poison ivy: How to identify, report dangerous hogweed plant found in Michigan

According to EDDMapS, hogweed has been reported in several counties, including Oakland, Saginaw, Jackson, Branch, Calhoun, Eaton, Kent and Muskegon counties. Before official tracking ended, there were 26 reports of hogweed in the state, from 2004 to 2018.

Midtown ice cream shop serves up social media controversy with post about police

The ice cream shop is called Cold Truth in Midtown, right on Cass Avenue. The owner posted on social media asking officers to dump their gear before coming in for a treat, saying it’s intimidating.

Michigan DNR to auction off 188 parcels of land this fall: Here’s how to bid

Michigan is going to auction off 188 properties this fall. The surplus public land auctions will run from Aug. 2 through Sept. 9. The properties are scattered throughout the lower and upper peninsulas.

