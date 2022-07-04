88º

Mount Clemens man fires shots at police, barricades himself inside home, officials say

Officials say there are currently no injuries, but multiple roads are shut down

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Officials say a man has fired gunshots at police and then barricaded himself inside a home in Mount Clemens. The man has fired multiple gunshots at officers from his garage, police say. He then fired more shots from his window. The incident happened around noon Monday (July 4) on Gratiot Avenue and North River Road in Mount Clemens.

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Officials say a man has fired gunshots at police and then barricaded himself inside a home in Mount Clemens.

The man has fired multiple gunshots at officers from his garage, police say. He then fired more shots from his window.

The incident happened around noon Monday (July 4) on Gratiot Avenue and North River Road in Mount Clemens.

Officials say one neighbor called the police on the other neighbor over a dog dispute.

The neighbor told police that his 64-year-old neighbor had a weapon that brought out the S.W.A.T Team and the Detroit Police Department, officials say.

Officials say that the Macomb County Sheriffs Department and negotiators are currently talking to the 64-year-old man.

“As long as we’re talking and he keeps picking up the phone, and we’re communicating, that’s our best thing as we’ve got nothing but time on our hands,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. “If he’s watching TV, I just hope he knows we’re here to help him, and we want to resolve this peacefully. For those of you that are living in the Mount Clemens area and in or around this area to, please stay away as we have most of the roads closed down in this situation.”

Officials say there are currently no injuries, but multiple roads are shut down.

There are more than 50 members of law enforcement on the scene, from the S.W.A.T. Team to police departments from Sterling Heights and Shelby Township, Clinton Township, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

About the Authors:

Priya joined WDIV-Local 4 in 2013 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Education: B.A. in Communications/Post Grad in Advanced Journalism

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

