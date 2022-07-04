Morning 4: A look at invasive jumping worms and the threat they pose to Michigan -- and more top stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

What are invasive jumping worms and what threat do they pose to Michigan?

Jumping worms look similar to earthworms but can easily be identified because of the way they thrash around.

The worms have been detected in Michigan and pose a threat to the ecosystem because of the amount of leaf litter they consume.

DoorDash driver shot, killed during delivery at Detroit apartment complex

A DoorDash driver is dead after being shot and killed at the Clement Kern Garden apartment complex near Bagley and Rosa Parks in Detroit.

Livonia native accused of murdering professional cyclist in love triangle

Kaitlyn Armstrong was just transported back to the United States and is expected to be charged with murder, which is a big shock for some in her hometown of Livonia.

Armstrong is the main suspect in the shooting death of professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson at a home in Austin.

Jan 6 panel: More people turn up with evidence against Trump

More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump, says a member of a House committee investigating the insurrection.

