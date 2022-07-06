Mother and daughter hurt in deadly hit-and-run crash in Detroit

A mother and her four-year-old daughter are in the ICU tonight after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s east side. Police say a stolen truck hit them at Beaconsfield and Courville streets last week, with everyone in that car then taking off.

Witnesses told police there was a chase before the crash.

Detroit police say they were not chasing after the truck, which they confirmed was stolen, officials say.

A mother and her four-year-old daughter are in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the city's east side.

The three men inside the truck took off, leaving a world of hurt behind them.

“Everybody on the block came out,” said Shimer Duncan. “You knew something terrible had happened.

Duncan was one of the neighbors seen in a home surveillance video rushing to help after a violent crash left a mother and daughter trapped in the wreckage of the car seen in the video player above.

The driver did not survive.

“He was a good guy, worked every day at Chrysler,” said Wanda Robinson.

Wanda Robinson says her daughter, Markita Sanders, and granddaughter A’nasia Fraley were riding with the young man when a stolen Ford F-150 hit them at Beaconsfield and Courville on the city’s east side last Thursday (June 30).

Below is what four-year-old Fraley looks like now.

“She’s got pins in her leg, bleeding on her brain, she’s got a whole bunch of spots on her face,” said Robinson.

She and her mom Sanders are both still in the hospital.

Sanders is being treated for broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and other injuries.

“It was just devastating to see how hard that truck that hit that car and pushed them to the next street,” Robinson said.

Robinson wants the men seen running from the scene of the accident to be caught.

“An innocent man lost his life, and these people are still on the run,” Robinson said.

Duncan wants the same as Robinson, who was relieved to learn that mom and daughter did survive.

“I didn’t understand it at all,” Duncan said. “I was lost. I couldn’t believe that someone could be that heartless to leave a child out there like that and not even to check them.”

The pair has a long recovery ahead which may be a bit easier if they can be sure that the people who did this can’t hurt anyone else again.

“When is this endless crime going to stop because innocent people are constantly being a victim,” Robinson said. It’s crazy.”

The mother and daughter do not know that the driver of the vehicle did not survive the accident.

If anybody has any information, please call the Detroit Police Department.