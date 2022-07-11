3 juveniles arrested in Monroe crime spree involving stolen vehicle, retail fraud

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with an alleged crime spree in Monroe Township that involved a stolen vehicle and retail fraud.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, three boys -- ages 8, 11 and 13 years old -- were arrested Friday by deputies responding to a breaking and entering situation at a business on Telegraph Road between Front Street and Dunbar Road. When officers arrived, two of the juveniles were in the parking lot and attempted to flee the scene on dirt bikes that were stolen from the business, while the third juvenile was attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle, officials said.

All three juveniles were apprehended.

Authorities say that the vehicle attempting to flee the scene was discovered to be stolen out of Toledo, Ohio. The vehicle was reportedly used by the children to hit and break into the building of the business.

After further investigation, the three juveniles and the stolen vehicle were linked to a number of other retail frauds at businesses throughout the county. Investigators say stolen items from stores like Cabelas, Walmart and Meijer were found inside the stolen vehicle and linked the three boys to thefts at each store.

Monroe Township authorities say the case has been turned over to the county prosecutor’s office. It is currently unclear what charges the children will face. Their identities have not been released and likely won’t be, as they are minors.

