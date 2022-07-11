‘It didn’t have to be like that’ -- What Detroit officer would say to gunman who killed her partner

A Detroit police officer whose partner was killed last week in the line of duty said the shooting that led to her partner’s death didn’t have to happen.

Detroit police received a call around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday (July 6) about shots fired in the area of Joy Road and Marlowe Street. Officers Amanda Hudgens and Loren Courts were the first to arrive at the scene.

“We pull in,” Hudgens said. “I remember hearing the gunshots, seeing the muzzle flash, feeling the glass break, and seeing him get out of the car as I’m getting out of the car.”

Moments later, Hudgens realized her partner had been shot.

“I see him holding his neck, and then he collapsed, and I just -- I screamed a horrific scream,” she said. “I couldn’t -- the east side heard me. Everybody heard me. I know the city of Detroit heard me.”

Police rushed Courts to a nearby hospital, but he died from his injuries. Detroit police Chief James White praised Hudgens’ actions, calling her a hero for prioritizing her partner’s life over her own safety.

Monday’s interview was the first time Hudgens spoke publicly about the shooting. She was asked what she would say to Courts if she could talk to him right now.

“I love you,” she said. “Your kids are going to be OK. I’ll make sure they’re OK.”

The gunman shot Courts through a window before he could exit the squad car, White said. Then, the gunman exited the building armed with a Draco assault rifle, police said. He was shot and killed by officers who arrived right after Courts and Hudgens.

“It didn’t have to be like that,” Hudgens said. “Loren would have gave him the shirt off his back. That’s just the kind of person he was. You didn’t have to do it. I don’t know why anybody would want to do that, but you didn’t have to.”

Hudgens said she has survivor’s guilt. When she thinks about the chief calling her a hero, she just wishes there had been a way to save Courts.

You can watch more of the interview below.