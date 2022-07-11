66º

Two dead after barricaded gunman situation in Harper Woods

Police officers preparing to enter home of barricaded gunman in Harper Woods (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Video taken by Local 4 shows police and emergency crews removing two bodies from a home in Harper Woods during a barricaded gunman situation.

Police surrounded the home on Kenosha Street near Moross and I-94 Sunday evening after a woman was reportedly stabbed by her husband.

The wife was able to get out of the house.

The husband then reportedly fired upon responding officers.

Michigan State Police were called in to assist.

Authorities have not yet released any further information but a source tells Local 4 a man and a woman are dead.

