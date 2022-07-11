Two dead after barricaded gunman situation in Harper Woods

Police officers preparing to enter home of barricaded gunman in Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – Video taken by Local 4 shows police and emergency crews removing two bodies from a home in Harper Woods during a barricaded gunman situation.

Police surrounded the home on Kenosha Street near Moross and I-94 Sunday evening after a woman was reportedly stabbed by her husband.

The wife was able to get out of the house.

The husband then reportedly fired upon responding officers.

Michigan State Police were called in to assist.

Preliminary information indicates there was a domestic between husband (suspect) and wife. It's reported the suspect stabbed the wife and she was able to exit the house. Troops are assisting with the perimeter and will be providing any other support as needed. 3/ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 11, 2022

Authorities have not yet released any further information but a source tells Local 4 a man and a woman are dead.