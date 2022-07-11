Video: Thief smashes into Melvindale gas station with flatbed truck

A driver was caught on camera smashing into a gas station Downriver, and causing significant damage to the building. The driver reportedly attempted to steal a safe, but was unsuccessful.

MELVINDALE, Mich. – A driver was caught on camera smashing into a gas station Downriver, causing significant damage to the building.

Surveillance footage captured the driver of what appears to be a flatbed truck reverse the vehicle directly into a Sunoco gas station on Dix Road near Outer Drive in Melvindale. Video shows the driver breaking through the building, and then exiting the vehicle and jumping over debris to enter the store.

You can see surveillance footage in the video player above.

According to the gas station’s owner, the suspect attempted to steal a safe from the building, but was unsuccessful. The driver then fled the scene.

It is unclear if the suspect took anything else from the store.

Photos of the aftermath can also be seen in the video player above. The gas station sustained significant damage in the incident.

The owner is asking for help to identify the person in the video. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

