Southfield family copes with loss of expectant mom -- What we know

For the first time Wednesday night, Local 4 heard from the family of a pregnant woman hit and killed by a vehicle driven by one of her best friends. The baby survived, but the mother did not make it.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – For the first time Wednesday night, Local 4 heard from the family of a pregnant woman hit and killed by a vehicle driven by one of her best friends.

The baby survived, but the mother did not make it.

Tiara Jones was trying to defuse a tense situation outside her Southfield apartment when the accident occurred.

“She was so happy,” said Tiara Jones’ sister Tia Peck. “This is her first child. My sister was really, really happy and you took that. Now my nephew is in the hospital without a mom. This is a lot for my family.”

Peck, and in an instant, Jones, her older sister, was ripped from her simultaneously. Peck is now taking over the role of mother to Jones’ newborn baby boy.

Jones was seven months pregnant, and she was so excited about her first baby.

“We were planning a baby shower on August 7,” Peck said. “This was her first child and she was just so happy.”

On June 25, Peck said 27-year-old Jones was trying to de-escalate an argument between one of her best friends and his girlfriend.

Ad

But things got heated.

Southfield police said the man seen in the video player above, Davon Logan stepped in with a gun to get away.

Read: Man charged after firing gun at driver who then struck, killed his pregnant girlfriend in Southfield

Police said the friend drove off and ran over Jones, crushing her.

Doctors were able to save Jones’ baby but could not save her.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged, and the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said there were no findings of intent.

Jones’s sister said that decision was confusing and hurt her deeply.

Peck said that decision was confusing, and it hurt her deeply.

“This is the worst,” Peck said. “Like I never ever thought in a million years that I would lose my big sister. That hurt more than anything. Now her son is in the hospital without a mom. That’s horrible. Now he has to grow up without a mama.”

Ad

Southfield police said the prosecutor has the final word on the driver of that car that killed Jones.

They’re declining to press charges.

But charges have been filed against Logan (the baby’s father), who had the gun.

Officials say Logan is being charged with two counts of felony firearm, one count of assault to do great bodily harm, and one count of felonious assault.