Man charged after firing gun at driver who then struck, killed his pregnant girlfriend in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man has been charged after firing a gun at a driver who then struck and killed his pregnant girlfriend in Southfield.

Prosecutors are charging the boyfriend of 27-year-old Tiara Jones.

He’s also the father of her baby.

Jones was hit Sunday (June 25) afternoon in the Country Court Apartments parking lot on Greenfield Road off I-696 in Southfield.

Police say there was an argument and accuse Jones’ boyfriend of firing a gun at the driver of the car that eventually struck the mother-to-be.

Investigators say there was no evidence that the driver intended to hit Jones, and the gun’s use sparked a sad chain of events.

“Guns will get you in more trouble than it would ever get you out of,” said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren. “This is just another example of that. Introducing a gun into this scenario and again, that chain of events once that gun was introduced caused the loss of a life of a mother. So again, they are troubling.”

Police shared the mug shot of the suspect, and he is facing a few charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and a few weapons charges.

The baby survived, and police say the little boy is doing well.