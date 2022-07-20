7 police departments help arrest man who took girlfriend’s child after argument in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Seven police departments helped arrest a man after he drove off with his girlfriend’s 2-year-old child during an argument in Lincoln Park and fled from officers at high speeds in three different cities, officials said.

Lincoln Park police were called around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday (July 19) to the scene of a domestic issue, they said.

A woman told officers that she had been arguing with her live-in boyfriend, Arnold Segura, as they were loading up his truck to leave, according to authorities. They had already placed her 2-year-old child in the truck, police said.

Segura assaulted the woman, pushed her away from the truck and fled the area with the 2-year-old still inside, according to officials.

Police said they relayed the information to surrounding departments. Officers from Detroit, Wyandotte, and Lincoln Park all encountered Segura in his truck, but he fled from them at a high speed, authorities said. All three departments stopped their pursuits for safety reasons, they said.

Segura was located around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in Detroit, with help from Lincoln Park, Wyandotte, River Rouge, Detroit, Southgate, and Melvindale officers, as well as Michigan State Police troopers, authorities said.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln Park Police Department without further incident.

The 2-year-old child was returned to family members unharmed, officials said.

Lincoln Park detectives are still investigating the incident. A warrant request will be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.