2 separate mass shootings in Detroit leave 3 dead, 9 injured

DETROIT – Police are investigating two separate mass shootings in Detroit that happened within 12 hours of each other.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Five people were shot at a known drug house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot Avenue. Two people were killed.

The second shooting happened during a dice game on Andover Street. Seven people were shot, one was killed and several others were critically injured. Police recovered 20 to 30 shell casings from the scene.

“The violence in this city is ridiculous. We can do better. I ask the citizens of this city, if you saw anything, say something so we can bring those responsible to justice,” Detroit police Commander Jacqueline Pritchett said.

Last weekend a mass shooting injured eight and left one dead. Police said a man opened fire when he discovered his driveway was blocked during a neighbor’s birthday party.

