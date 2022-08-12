Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at officer, carjacked mother on Detroit’s west side

Detroit police are on the hunt for a man who shot point blank at one of its officers and then proceeded to carjack a mom that had just arrived home with her children.

Detroit police officers on routine patrol near Greenfield and McNichols roads heard gunshots during rush hour on Thursday (Aug. 11).

When they tried to stop the car from which the shots were coming, the driver took off and crashed near Mendota Street and McNichols Road.

“They hear shots and see a car that they believe is shooting at another vehicle,” said Detroit Police Chief James White.

Three men ran from the car seen in the video player above, and the police gave chase.

At the same time, a mother was coming home on Birwood Street and McNichols Road with her children in tow.

“One of the fleeing suspects who was trying to get into her yard asks if he can hide out in her house, she of course, says no,” White said.

As the officer approached, police say the suspect fired at the officer at point blank range, missing him. The officer did not return fire.

“We’re very fortunate,” White said. “He’s blessed to be here upright talking and ok.”

He then stole the woman’s silver Ford Flex license plate BVM 574 and took off.

Police caught the other two suspects but are still looking for the third in that stolen SUV.

Police say all three men were armed, and they’ve recovered three guns.