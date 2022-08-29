Morning 4: Well-known Flint rapper accused in failed murder-for-hire plot -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Flint rapper accused of offering man $10K to kill Sterling Heights woman in failed murder-for-hire

Officials broke down what happened during a failed murder-for-hire plot after a well-known Flint rapper paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights woman, according to authorities.

Read the report here.

Answering the most common federal student loan debt forgiveness questions

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced under the forgiveness plan President Joe Biden announced this week.

In many cases, Americans could see their student loan debt completely eliminated. Biden is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for people with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He is canceling another $10,000 for people who received federal Pell Grants to attend college.

Ad

Here are some answers to the most common questions about the forgiveness plan.

What’s next for Idlewild? Once known as the ‘Black Eden’ of Michigan

It was a safe haven for Black families and became famous for its nightlife.

In the early 1900s, Idlewild was a resort town where Black people could legally buy property. But the 1,300 acres became largely abandoned in the ‘60s with desegregation.

Local 4′s Paula Tutman has been following the story and recently returned to see how the concept of progress is being redefined by generations of Idlewilders.

See more here.

Detroit police arrest man suspected in ‘random’ shootings that left 3 dead, 1 hurt

Detroit police have arrested a man in connection with four separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning and killed three people and injured one person.

Ad

See the report here.