The scene where a body was found in an alley behind a Detroit home near Tireman and Warren avenues on Sept. 4, 2022

DETROIT – A decomposed body was found Sunday morning in an alleyway behind a Detroit home.

Police say a human body was discovered at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, in an alley on Colefax Avenue, between Tireman and Warren avenues. The body had apparently decomposed.

Investigators weren’t immediately sure how long the body had been in the alley. The incident is still under investigation.

No other details have been shared at this time.

