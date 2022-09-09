Morning 4: Serial Peeping Tom arrested after allegedly planting cameras in Ann Arbor bathrooms -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations

A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again.

Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes.

Here’s when fall colors will peak in Michigan this year

Each year as we transition away from summer, the foliage transitions with us, its color shifting from bright green hues to the rich yellows and ambers we lovingly associate with fall.

When is the best time to view the fall color change in Michigan this year? We’re breaking it down for you week by week.

Woman found dead in Detroit River 11 years ago remains unidentified

Officials still have not identified a woman found dead in the Detroit River 11 years ago. It is believed that she had only been dead for several hours when her body was found.

Eastpointe council meeting ends abruptly over battle between mayor, community members

A council meeting in Eastpointe escalated and ended just minutes later over a battle between the mayor and community members.

