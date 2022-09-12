Walled Lake shooting: Police continue to investigate the case, trying to determine motive

Walled Lake, Mich. – Oakland County detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting that took place in Walled Lake on Sunday morning and trying to identify a possible motive.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, around 4:11 a.m., Walled Lake police were dispatched to a home on Glenwood Drive after receiving a 911 call from a young woman who said she and her mother had just been shot. The caller was later identified as the daughter of 53-year-old Igor Lanis.

Authorities approached the home after hearing gunshots while at a nearby residence. Lanis exited the house from the front door and began shooting at officers with a Remington 870 shotgun, according to police. No one was injured from those shots, but police returned fire and fatally injured Lanis.

Autopsies were performed Monday on Lanis and his 56-year-old wife. Officials believe they both died from gunshot wounds, but the official results are still pending.

Sheriff’s detectives from the Special Investigations Unit are working on the case. Police say Lanis’ cellphone and other electronic devices have been seized in hopes of determining a possible motive.

“This is an unbelievably horrific act,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “It is so sad on so many levels, but due to the response and professionalism of our dispatch, the Walled Lake officers, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies, at least one victim was saved. We will actively pursue information to gain insight into what set this into motion.”

Deputies found the 911 caller, Lanis’ 25-year-old daughter, trying to crawl from the home. Officials said she was initially in critical condition, but she has been upgraded to stable following surgery.

The mother’s body was found while police searched the home. Police say she had been shot multiple times in the back and appeared to have been trying to escape out of the front door.

The family dog, reportedly a Great Pyrenees, was fatally shot multiple times and died.

