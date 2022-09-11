Police: Oakland County man killed after fatally shooting wife, family dog and injuring daughter

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – A Walled Lake man fatally shot his wife and their family dog as well as injured his daughter Sunday morning.

According to officials the shooting took place at their home on the 1200 block of Glenwood Court.

Police say that the man came out of his home with a shotgun and fired at police and a Oakland County sheriff when they approached the scene. According to police, they fired back striking and killing the man.

Officials state that no officers were hurt. Police say that the suspect had an indication of having mental health issues.

The daughter injured in the shooting was transported to a local hospital.

Officers from Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake all responded to the scene after there was a call made about a man with a gun.

Ad

Officials state that Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.