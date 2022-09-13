Westland, Dearborn Heights gun shop owners take extra security measures after thieves steal dozens of weapons

Gun shop owners in Westland and Dearborn Heights are taking extra security measures after thieves made off with dozens of guns over a few days. Federal investigators are wondering if the two incidents are connected.

Gun shop owners in Westland and Dearborn Heights are taking extra security measures after thieves made off with dozens of guns over a few days.

Federal investigators are wondering if the two incidents are connected.

One of the establishments that got robbed was the Armed In Michigan gun shop on Wayne Road in Westland. After the incident, they hired a crew to repair the massive hole in front of their building.

The repair is not only to fortify but to protect against what happened there Sunday (Sept. 11) morning.

The attack was planned as a crew of 10 men rushed into the gun shop to steal thousands of dollars worth of high-end weapons after plowing a Kia SUV through the front door.

Ad

The crew came equipped as they had their own security team outside on the lookout while the smash and grab occurred.

Hours later, the same situation occurred as people plowed through another gun shop in Dearborn Heights on West Warren Avenue not once but twice by smashing through the establishment, stealing guns, and then coming back and breaking through the boarded-up front door of the business.

Read: $20,000 reward offered to find gun thieves in Dearborn Heights; 50 weapons stolen

Now, 100 or more high-powered guns are on the streets, and there is a rush from law enforcement to track down the men with the guns before it happens again.

Spencer Wong is the owner of Armed In Michigan, and in response to the massive break in operation, he says he’s doing something that he has never done before.

Ad

“We have 24/7 armed security at night now until everything is back up and going,” said Wong.

One of the men in charge of the ATF in Detroit that the situation is a round-the-clock effort to solve the case.

“Frankly, we’re going to catch them,” said Paul Vanderplow of ATF Detroit. “If you want to be a part of this solution, we ask you to call in.”

ATF is offering a $20,000 reward, and if you want to submit tips, they suggest calling 313-202-3400 or 1-888-ATF-TIPS or by email at ATFTIPS@atf.gov or www.reportit.com.